Step 1: Choose your goal

BOOST Rewards is LayUp’s new way to help you save smarter, shop calmer, and stay in control – without credit, interest, or pressure. In an increasingly unsettled economy, BOOST is designed for real life: where timing matters, budgets stretch, and thoughtful saving is essential.
For many people – especially in developing countries like South Africa – the cost of living has risen faster than wages. Everyday essentials cost more, fuel and transport costs fluctuate, and interest rates bite harder each month. Saving no longer feels simple or secure; it feels like a careful balancing act between today’s needs and tomorrow’s goals. In this climate, financial wellness isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.
That’s where BOOST Rewards comes in.
With BOOST, you can save towards a purchase in small, manageable steps, earn rewards for doing so, and complete the purchase when you’re ready, not when checkout demands it. There’s no credit, no interest, and no rush. Just a smarter path from want to owned.
Instead of borrowing money to buy now, BOOST helps you save first, stay in control, and get rewarded for good money habits.
BOOST Rewards is a first-of-its-kind Save Now, Buy Later (SNBL) app designed for Shopify.
It’s simple. BOOST lets your customers lock in their purchases now, and pay them off over time – interest-free, credit-free, and 100% debt-free.
Unlike traditional lay-by, BOOST doesn’t reserve stock or mess with your inventory. You only fulfil the order when the payment plan is complete.
- No credit checks
- Zero interest
- Immediate order visibility
- Secure, automated payment tracking
- Full control via your Shopify dashboard
From fashion to furniture to tech – BOOST is here to transform how South Africans shop online.
Who Can Join?
BOOST is available for:
- Retailers: Furniture, electronics, fashion, and homeware
- E-commerce stores: Seeking new ways to recover abandoned checkouts
- Service providers: Travel, education, wellness, and events
- Business owners: Looking to expand payment options and grow customer lifetime value
How BOOST Works for the Customer
Step 1: Choose your goal
Pick a brand you love from participating vendors and set a savings goal for what you want to buy.
Step 2: Save monthly
Contribute at your own pace – interest-free, credit-free, and fully in your control.
Step 3: Unlock rewards
Hit savings milestones and unlock BOOST Rewards. The more you save, the bigger the reward.
Step 4: Redeem and enjoy
Retrieve your voucher when you’re ready and enjoy your purchase, debt-free.