Step 1: Choose your goal

Save Now. Buy Later. AND Get Rewarded!

Why go into debt when you can BOOST?

BOOST Rewards is LayUp’s new way to help you save smarter, shop calmer, and stay in control – without credit, interest, or pressure. In an increasingly unsettled economy, BOOST is designed for real life: where timing matters, budgets stretch, and thoughtful saving is essential.



For many people – especially in developing countries like South Africa – the cost of living has risen faster than wages. Everyday essentials cost more, fuel and transport costs fluctuate, and interest rates bite harder each month. Saving no longer feels simple or secure; it feels like a careful balancing act between today’s needs and tomorrow’s goals. In this climate, financial wellness isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.



That’s where BOOST Rewards comes in.



With BOOST, you can save towards a purchase in small, manageable steps, earn rewards for doing so, and complete the purchase when you’re ready, not when checkout demands it. There’s no credit, no interest, and no rush. Just a smarter path from want to owned.







BOOST Rewards, powered by LayUp, lets you save toward the things you want – at your own pace – and rewards you for doing it.



No credit. No interest. No pressure. Just easy saving that turns into real rewards.