For generations, the Toyota Hilux has been an invaluable companion on farms, building sites, and countless businesses. Now Toyota South Africa Motors offers a specialised Hilux conversion programme through Hilux Custom Builds. Developed entirely in-house and engineered with Toyota’s unwavering standards of quality, durability and reliability, these custom alterations ensure your Hilux is ready for anything.



The Hilux Custom Builds consists of modular add-ons in nine configurations, including dropsides, cargo rails, canopies, and dryboxes, all tested by Toyota to ensure seamless integration, structural integrity and uncompromising performance. All Hilux Custom Builds are factory-fitted, fully warrantied and gives an enhanced resale value that keeps your investment strong for years to come.



The Hilux Custom Builds dropsides are available in either Toyota-grade steel or aluminium, delivering exceptional load-carrying capacity, a three-way access system, a flat deck and a header board for maximum efficiency. An electrodeposition (ED) coating provides corrosion resistance, while the CNC fabrication guarantees long-term reliability and fitment accuracy.



Hilux Custom Builds cargo rails are available with optional dropside adaptability. It’s furthermore available with half- and full-gate setups and the 44mm tubular frame provides rigidity, making it ideal for versatile loading and livestock transportation. An electrocoating and powder coating offers corrosion protection, while the modular design combines the strength of steel with the practicality of cargo rails to ensure that your Hilux is perfectly adaptable to your needs while retaining its Toyota quality and durability.



Should you require it, the Hilux Custom Builds’ cargo rails only configuration offers a heavy-duty design built from 44mm tubing for superior durability, even in demanding conditions.



Professionals requiring more fleet technical canopies can choose from a variety of Hilux Custom Builds conversions that are adaptable to support a range of operational setups. From canopy only options, to canopies with half dropsides or half dropsides and lid, these welded aluminium bodies ensure secure and organised storage for industrial and field applications.



Each of these fleet technical canopies offers lockable gullwing doors, four drawers, hidden compartments, partitioned sections, and false-bottom space. Should the business require it, these Hilux Custom Builds also offer a range of operational setups such as roof rails, a standard water tank, and rear access are also available.



Hilux Custom Builds also offer enclosed, weatherproof cargo protection in the form of its dry box conversion. A lightweight fibreglass design improves fuel efficiency without compromising on toughness. The lockable rear doors and side latches provide secure, convenient access to easy pallet loading, while the nose cone is aerodynamically designed to reduce drag and enhance on-road performance and economy.



Find the perfect Hilux Custom Builds configuration for your business by visiting the Toyota Hilux Custom Builds website or your nearest Toyota dealership for more information.